Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of HIW traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 586,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,828. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

