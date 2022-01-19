Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.35). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

HGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

