Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report $31.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

