Analysts Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $9.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $72.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.