Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,623. The company has a market capitalization of $478.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

