Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 383,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,119. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

