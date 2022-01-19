Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $40.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.75 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

