Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

