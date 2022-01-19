Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will announce $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $7.95 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $9.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $72.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

