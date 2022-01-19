Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of SKIN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.