Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 19th (ACQ, ADZN, AGI, ARX, ASH, ATO, AU, BTE, CCA, CIX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 19th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN)

had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was given a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00. Raymond James currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$1.30.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$65.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

