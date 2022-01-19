Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 19th (ACQ, AG, AGI, AOCIF, BNS, BRAG, CFW, CG, CGAU, CP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 19th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.50 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$11.75.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)

had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$48.50 to C$49.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$84.00 to C$96.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$14.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$39.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.25.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$11.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$38.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$42.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$99.00 to C$111.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$10.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.