Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 19th (ATASY, CKSNF, CLPBY, CRRFY, EADSY, ITMPF, KGHPF, KNRRY, LNXSF, NGLOY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 19th:

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €18.70 ($21.25) to €18.90 ($21.48).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 600 ($8.19). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41).

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09).

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 165.00 to 160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €63.00 ($71.59). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to GBX 2,900 ($39.57).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80).

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 315 ($4.30). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50.

