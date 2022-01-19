Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/6/2022 – Bowman Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. "
- 1/4/2022 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/4/2022 – Bowman Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00.
- 12/30/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/22/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/7/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/30/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/29/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
