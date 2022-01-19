Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linde (NYSE: LIN) recently:

1/11/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $381.00 to $400.00.

1/10/2022 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The minimum volume requirement of its contracts with large customers has provided a cushion from downside in earnings during market uncertainty. But, cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two years.”

1/4/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $338.00.

11/26/2021 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $321.16 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Linde by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

