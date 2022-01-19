Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

1/18/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,780 ($51.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,709.50 ($50.61). The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,096. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,906.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,667.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,283.67). Insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

