Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):
- 1/18/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/10/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,780 ($51.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/6/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/22/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/9/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/23/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,709.50 ($50.61). The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,096. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,906.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,667.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,283.67). Insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 in the last 90 days.
