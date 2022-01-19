Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 19th (ASH, DADA, DDL, DEN, DESP, DLNG, DM, DNA, DNMR, DRMA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 19th:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

