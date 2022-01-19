Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 5.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $14.00. 6,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.