Anchor Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $6,260.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

