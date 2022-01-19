AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

