Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Earns Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.
Anglo American Company Profile
