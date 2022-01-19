Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Earns Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.