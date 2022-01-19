Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Increased to 2,900.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to 2,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,208.67.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 308,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

