Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 143.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.