Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 143.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
