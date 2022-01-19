Anthem (ANTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

