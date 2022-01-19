Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $15,210.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Federico Grossi sold 625 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $19,187.50.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 540,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $225,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.