ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $972,752.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and approximately $972,752.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,377,696 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

