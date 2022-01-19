Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Up 5.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.75. 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 593,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Appian by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

