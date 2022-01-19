Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. 2,754,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,524,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lowe FS increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group increased its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,262,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates increased its position in Apple by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

