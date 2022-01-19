Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

