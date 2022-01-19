Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ABUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

