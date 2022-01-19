Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $61,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $71.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

