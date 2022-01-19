Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce $8.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $689,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

