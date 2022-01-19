ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

