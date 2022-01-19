Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) versus Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Head to Head Contrast

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arhaus and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A Lovesac 8.10% 30.66% 13.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arhaus and Lovesac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lovesac $320.74 million 2.47 $14.73 million $2.19 23.95

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arhaus and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lovesac 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arhaus currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Lovesac has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Arhaus.

Summary

Lovesac beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

