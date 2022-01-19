Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. 276,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,359. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

