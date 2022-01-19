Arqma (ARQ) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Arqma has a total market cap of $518,578.77 and $5,146.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.45 or 0.07437520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00884387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00073889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00480550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00261769 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,098,842 coins and its circulating supply is 12,054,298 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars.

