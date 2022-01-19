Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,587 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $60,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,720,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

