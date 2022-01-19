Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9,362.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.