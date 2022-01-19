Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.93% of Advance Auto Parts worth $385,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

