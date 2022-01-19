Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $446,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $668.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $783.56.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

