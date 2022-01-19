Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 1,528,945 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.84% of Bilibili worth $379,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $126,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $249,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

