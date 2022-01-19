Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Unity Software worth $362,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

