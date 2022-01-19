Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594,677 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.88% of IHS Markit worth $876,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.