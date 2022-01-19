Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $540,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the airline’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

