Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,684 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Danaher worth $1,060,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,106,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 444,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,429,000 after acquiring an additional 367,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.