Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.54% of Aptiv worth $1,024,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

