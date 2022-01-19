Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,575,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.82. The company has a market cap of $885.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.72 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

