Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $334.35 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.64% of NeoGenomics worth $334,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107,851 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

