Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $526.43 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,526 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.34% of Chegg worth $526,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,209,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.