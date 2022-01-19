Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $593.45 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861,922 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 386,272 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of SEA worth $593,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in SEA by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,273 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,358,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

NYSE SE opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.